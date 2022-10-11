Worksop residents object to plans for nine homes amid flooding fears

The outline plans, submitted to Bassetlaw Council, seek permission for nine detached homes on a 0.42-hectare site east of Stubbing Lane.

Planning documents state the site, which is greenfield agricultural land, will be accessed directly from Stubbing Lane.

The site lies 110 metres west of the River Ryton, while the Chesterfield Canal is about 200m from the site’s eastern boundary.

And residents of Stubbing Lane whave raised concerns about highway safety, increased traffic and the risk of increased flooding.

Objecting to the application, one resident wrote: “I have lived on the estate since it was built and have witnessed flooding of the said land in 2007, 2015, 2019 and August 2022.

“I contend building on what is already seen as a flood risk by the residents will increase the risk of flooding to the surrounding area, as there will be less ground soil to drain away the ground water.”

Another said: “We believe putting nine dwellings on this field will not only put these homes at risk of flooding, but also the homes on Stubbing Lane.”

However, a flood-risk assessment produced by Armstrong Stokes & Clayton, on behalf of the applicant, states ‘the sustainable benefits to the community are considered to outweigh the flood risk’.

The homes and site access is listed as being in ‘flood zone one’, meaning it is considered at low risk for flooding, with a less than one-in-1,000 annual probability, although some of the rear gardens will fall within ‘flood zone two’ where there is a one-in-1,000 chance or greater of flooding.

The report reads: “We are not aware of any historical records or anecdotal evidence to suggest the site has been affected by flooding. There will be no increase in the residual flood risk to other areas as a result of the development proposals.”

Coun Julie Leigh, council cabinet member for neighbourhoods, has requested the application goes to a full planning committee meeting for a decision.

She said: “This land has been flooded a number of times over recent years and, as such, is likely to be flooded again. This may cause increased flooding in properties nearby.”