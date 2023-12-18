Budding broadcasters from a Worksop Primary School have been honing their presenting skills by hosting a special radio show for local care home residents.

The children, from Norbridge Academy, have linked up with the residents of Greenacres Grange Care Home to produce a special ‘Golden Hour’ show which airs at 11am every Wednesday morning.

The show includes music requested by the care home residents as well as quizzes, riddles and shout outs. Children record the show using specialist broadcasting equipment at their weekly radio club.

Rebecca Jackson, Acting Head of Academy at Norbridge Academy, said: “The children are passionate about radio club and enjoy using the broadcasting equipment to create their own shows.”

“Broadcasting helps them to develop their vocabulary and oracy. It also improves their confidence and technical knowledge of how the station works.”

“The link with Greenacres Grange has been a huge motivation for the children as it gives them a regular audience who they have been able to interact with. They also enjoy knowing that their show is bringing a smile to people in the care home and making a positive difference to people.”

A spokesperson from Greenacres Grange said: “The staff, residents, and family members that have listened so far are overwhelmed by how clever the children are and how great they are at presenting the show.”