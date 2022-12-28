Joe Kisby, team leader of Wacky Warehouse at the Ashley Hotel, on Carlton Road, has spent the month fundraising for toy donations to give to the children’s ward at Worksop’s Bassetlaw Hospital.

The Hungry Horse-owned pub has supported MacMillan over the winter month for several years, but this year gave its employees the chance to support a cause local to them, whether by raising money or collecting toys.

Mr Kisby, aged 29, took the reins on the challenge and through social media posts and a collection box in the pub, managed to bag around 40 toys for the hospital.

The Ashley Hotel and Wacky Warehouse donated toys for children at Bassetlaw Hospital.

He said: “It was up to me to decide where it goes, and the first thing that came to my mind was Bassetlaw Hospital’s children's ward.

“With the cost of living crisis and it being near Christmas, I thought it would be a really nice thing to do for these children whose parents might be worried about affording presents.”

As a natural kids entertainer, Mr Kisby dressed up as an elf as he delivered the gifts at Bassetlaw Hospital. He said: “Just seeing their faces light up on the ward was so rewarding.”

Joe Kisby dressed up as an elf as he donated the toys to Bassetlaw Hospital.

He added his thanks to everyone who donated to the collection.

Lisa Devlin, play leader at Bassetlaw Hospital’s Children’s Ward, said: “The donation coincided with our Winter Wonderland celebrations to raise funds for equipment across Bassetlaw and Doncaster hospital’s children’s wards.