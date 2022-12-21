Santa and Twiglet star at Ollerton school's Christmas fayre
Children at an Ollerton school enjoyed a pair of special visitors at their Christmas fayre.
As well as seeing Santa, the children at The Parkgate Academy, Whinney Lane, New Ollerton, had the chance to our of meet Twiglet, a seven-year-old border terrier.
And Twiglet, owned by Janice Dixon, a vet at Dixon and Young Veterinary Surgery in Ollerton, enjoyed the honour of opening the fayre by cutting a golden ribbon with her right paw.
Dressed in a lavish seasonal costume, including Santa booties, Twiglet greeted parents and children in the foyer.
Afterwards, she walked to visit the sales stalls and posed for photos with children, staff and Santa.
However, the biggest surprise of all was to come – tucked inside her costume, Twiglet delivered a huge £500 cheque.
Spearheaded by the school’s junior councillors, a fund-raising campaign is under way to purchase a trim-tail for break-time.
The play equipment is of a wooden design and provides a challenging obstacle course comprising various pieces of apparatus laid out to form a series of fun-filled, stimulating and physical challenges to negotiate.
Reece Davy, academy principal, said, “Twiglet played her part paw-fectly at the Christmas Fayre. In fact, she outshone Santa.
“Furthermore, I wish to say a huge thank you to Dixon and Young for their fantastic donation towards the children’s trim-trail.”