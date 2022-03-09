Staff at Gateford Park Primary sent a text message to parents asking for items to help with the donation effort set up by two Polish mothers in Worksop

And soon lots of items, including blankets, toiletries and nappies started to flood in.

The donations from the school are among a vast amount given to the collection set up at the end of last month by Ewa Romanczuk and Ewa Niec.

Pupils at Gateford Park Primary, in Worksop, with some of the donations.

They are co-ordinating a collection that will help families arriving in Poland.

The collection point for donations has now moved from Theivesdale Community Centre, to the former Credit Union/Citizens Advice Bureau Building, in Queen’s Building, in Potter Street, Worksop town centre.

Donations have come from schools, businesses and residents across Bassetlaw.

Teaching assistant at Gateford Park Primary, Bridgett Foulkes said the school wanted to help in anyway it could.

“Waking to the terrible news of the invasion of Ukraine and the sight of school children sat in air-raid shelters was just heart wrenching,” she said.

“We at school knew we just wanted to help in some small way and this proved easy.

"From sending out one small text, the donations flooded in. Parents, staff and even strangers wanted to help.

“Our efforts were very much appreciated by the Polish community in Worksop , who have been working tirelessly to co-ordinate the relief effort.”

For an up-to-date list of what items are needed visit the Worksop pomaga Ukrainie / Help for Ukraine page on Facebook.

To donate items call Ewa Niec on 07873 714 457 or Ewa Romanczuk on 07525 808508.