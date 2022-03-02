Worksop mothers Ewa Romanczuk and Ewa Niec set up a Facebook page over the weekend to collect items to help families arriving in Poland.

The amount of donations being made from residents, organisations, businesses and schools across Bassetlaw has far exceeded expectations.

Ewa Romanczuk, who has lived in Worksop for 16 years, said: “I am so proud of the community and how good we are doing right now.

Ewa Romanczuk, Bassetlaw District Council leader Simon Greaves and Ewa Niec with the type of items needed for the refugees.

"It doesn’t matter if you are Polish or English, we are all people and part of a community that just wants to help.”

Ewa set up the Facebook page on Saturday afternoon and less than 24 hours later donations started flooding in.

The page now has over 1,000 members.

Donated items soon started to fill the homes of those involved in the donation page.

“I was sat on Saturday watching my children playing and I thought there must be something I can do for these people. Their situation is so sad,” she said.

"I spoke to my colleague Ewa and said that we need to do something. I set up a Facebook page there and then.

"An hour later the page had gone crazy.

"It was originally for the Polish community in Worksop to help, but then my English friends said how can we help too.

"Now it’s for everyone. Worksop people have such kind hearts.

"The success is down to all of Worksop. I am so proud of how the community has come together to help.”

The amount of items donated meant that new premises to store the items in before they are transported to Poland had to be found.

With the help Bassetlaw District Council, items can now be donated at Thievesdale Community Centre.

Council leader, Simon Greaves said: “Everyone is utterly horrified by the war that has been launched against the Ukraine and the people of Ukraine.

"What we are seeing here in Bassetlaw is the local community coming together to do everything they can to support the people of Ukraine.

"The work of the group that has been set up in order to reach out to the local community to see what we can do together is absolutely fantastic and a brilliant example of a community coming together in this time of crisis to do everything they can to support the people of the Ukraine.

“I am pleased that Bassetlaw Council has been able to help and provide a community centre, which I hope will be useful.

"I know there has been a large amount of donations received, along with offers of help, which is absolutely fantastic.

"The fact that we are able to come together as a community in support like this shows everything that is great about Bassetlaw and what we can collectively.”

Items such as toiletries, first aid items, nappies, instant and tinned food, clean and good quality sleeping bags, blankets and towels, batteries, mobile phone chargers and new underwear and socks are among the items most needed.

Ewa is now appealing for any businesses who can help transport the items to Poland to get in touch.

To donate items call Ewa Niec on 07873 714 457 or Ewa Romanczuk on 07525 808508 or visit Worksp pomaga Ukrainie / Help for UKraine page on Facebook