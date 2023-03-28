News you can trust since 1895
Worksop Pride - Line-up revealed as popular event set to return in 2023

Worksop Pride will be back with a bang later this year and organisers have just announced the lineup for the 2023 event.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 28th Mar 2023, 16:55 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 16:55 BST

Hosting this year’s event, which is set to take place on Saturday, July 8, is returning drag favourite ‘Vivian Twist’.

The line-up see’s Esmé Lucas starting of the proceedings followed by British actress – star of Bad Girls, Casualty, and Emmerdale –Nicole Faraday.

Taking a break from his Blackpool shows, Anthony Collesso is returning with his powerhouse vocals, followed by tribute acts Almost P!NK and Do It Like Dua.

Residents at last year's Worksop Pride.
This year will also see a performance from Angie Brown, who had hits in the 90’s with ‘I’m gonna get you baby’ and ‘Playing with knives’ and finishing off the ‘Greatest Day’ will be ‘Take This’ – a tribute act to Take That!

For the first time, a second stage will be placed on Bridge Street, hosted by Emma Maezin – the line is a mixture of professional singers plus acts and singers from the community, from Shab, Ashley Paul, Kian Butler, Maureen McManus and Tiggy Hawke.

You can still apply to perform via their website worksoppride.co.uk/get-involved/acts

The main event is set to start in Old Market Square from 12noon – after a march which is set to start from Worksop Station at 11am.

Actress Nicole Faraday
An after-party, sponsored by LOCKSIDE, will begin at 6pm, with Eva Waye performing.

Organiser and founder Crystal Lucas said: “I couldn’t do any of this without the support of my wife Katie. I’m not going to lie, this event is hard work, it takes a lot of time to get things in place but thinking about it, this little dream I had, has grown so big.

"I lost my mum earlier this year and I’m reminded of when I first came up with the idea of Worksop Pride, she said ’why do we have to have it in our back yard, I replied ’why do I need to go to someone else’s back yard to be me?’

Singer Angie Brown
“Seeing so many people come together on the day of the event, able to be themselves, surrounded by family and friends, having the confidence to express themselves, seeing the community come together, just makes everything worthwhile. I’m very thankful to Philip Jackson and to the Charter Trustees and North Notts BID for sponsoring the event.”

Do It Like Dua
Take This
