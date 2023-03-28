News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
2 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
5 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
7 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
7 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
8 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Plans submitted for new 210-place primary school plus nursery as part of Worksop housing development

Plans have been submitted to build a new 210-place primary school on land in Worksop as part of a major new housing development in the town.

By Andy. Done-Johnson
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:16 BST- 2 min read

The application has been made by Nottinghamshire County Council to ensure there are enough school places to accommodate families moving into the 750-home Gateford development.

The new school would be situated on land off Gatekeeper Way, Gateford – close to the new housing development.

The initial application is for the 210-place primary school for youngsters aged five to 11, plus a 26-place nursery and would cover around 15,500 metres square.

The approximate location of the new school
The approximate location of the new school
The approximate location of the new school
Most Popular

The application includes also :

  • Paying fields, car parking (including lighting columns 4m high);
  • Lit service areas and sprinkler tank, hard surfaced outdoor play and footpaths;
  • Solar panels to school building roof;
  • Associated landscaping and covered areas to nursery/reception classes;
  • Sun canopies, a fenced sprinkler tank and bin store;
  • 3m and 2.4m high perimeter/internal fencing.
Read More
New Worksop children's home looks set for go-ahead despite police and resident o...

A report states: “The proposals are to construct a new primary school building and associated parking together with a playing field and sports pitches.

"The site is part of a wider development (undertaken by Barrett Homes, David Wilson Homes and Jones Homes) off Gatekeeper Way. Gateford.

"The school is located to the North of Harlequin Way and to the West of Gatekeeper Way. The site is bound to the South, and East by residential houses and open space to the North and West.

"The local authority has a statutory duty to provide school places for all pupils in Nottinghamshire who require them. This is achieved through regular monitoring of demographic changes across the county, birth rates and the expressions of parental preference, which together inform our pupil projection methodology.

“The building work planned for the new primary school at Gateford Park will have the effect of increasing the capacity within the planning area by 210 places, which is intended to satisfy forecasted demand of pupils arising directly from the 750-house development at Gateford Park.”

Transport document states that the school and wider development are designed to provide easy and safe walking access to the school for parents and children.

It is estimated that the new school would employ 33 teaching and support staff on the site.

The application will be considered at a future date.

WorksopNottinghamshire County CouncilJones HomesDavid Wilson HomesNorth