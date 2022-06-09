Rob Ferrol, who has worked at East Midlands Ambulance Service for 15 years, has won an award at the recent UNISON Branch of the Year Awards.

The award came in recognition of going above and beyond in the line of duty after helping to give peace of mind to a family in Ukraine by agreeing to host their daughter.

Rob and his family have long been hosting children from Ukraine as part of the Chernobyl Children’s Lifeline, an initiative set up to give youngsters respite from areas of radiation caused by the Chernobyl disaster in 1986.

Paramedic Rob Ferrol holds up his UNISON Branch of the Year Award for going above and beyond in the line of duty.

17-year-old Vlada, from Irpen in northern Ukraine, was one of these children who stayed with Rob and his family on two occasions.

In April, Rob and his family rescued Vlada from Ukraine, after her hometown came under attack by Russians and saw her home completely destroyed by shelling.

Rob said: “We have made many amazing friends over the years hosting children as part of the Chernobyl Children’s Lifeline initiative, with many we now consider family, including Vlada.

“After hearing what had happened, I knew I had to help Vlada’s family to successfully get her out of the conflict zone and to safety.