Vladyslava Bahinska, 17, a computer science student, arrived in Worksop on Thursday April 14 following weeks of displacement in Poland and Ireland since escaping the war in Ukraine.

Sam and Rob Ferrol, from Worksop, had signed up to sponsor Vlada through the ‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme on March 18 to bring Vlada to their home where she had stayed in the past through the charity Chernobyl Children's Lifeline.

But it was not until April 12, that permission for Vlada to enter the UK was granted.

Rob Ferrol and Vlada at the Poland–Ukraine border.

Vlada and her family fled from Irpen, next to the city of Kyiv, after waking up to heavy artillery fire next to her house on March 4.

She said: “As we left Irpen fleeing the war, we saw many houses destroyed, cars fired on, tanks, many soldiers and people with weapons.

“After making an effort, we covered 300 kilometres in 12 hours and stopped at relatives.

From left: Rob Ferrol, Jodie Ferrol, Vladyslava Bahinska, Andrew Ferrol, Sam Ferrol, and Ira Dobynchuk pictured a few years ago.

“My parents, with the support of the Ferrol family from the UK, decided to send me to a safe place outside Ukraine.”

In March, Rob made a dash to the Ukrainian-Poland border to meet Vlada where they met with another family from Vlada’s hometown.

However, as Poland was becoming increasingly busy and accommodation thin on the ground, Rob escorted Vlada and the family to Ireland with flights paid for by the Chernobyl Children's Lifeline Dukeries Link charity.

They were placed into a refugee shelter while Rob returned to Worksop.

Rob, a paramedic at Worksop Ambulance Station, said: “We thought [applying for a visa] would be a quick process of about a week or so, but I think it was three plus weeks later it eventually came through.

“It was just a horrible situation to be in, especially when you've got an unaccompanied minor in another country that you’re trying to arrange a visa for.”

He added: “When you apply for these visas, you're in no man's land - you can't get any answers from the helpline."

Vlada waited in Ireland while her family’s house was destroyed, leaving her parents to live with relatives.

Rob and Sam are having daily contact with Vlada’s parents, who call the Ferrol’s their ‘English family’.

Rob said: “They’re basically chuffed to bits that she’s here and she’s safe. Vlada is definitely relieved.