Worksop mum says swimming with her son has helped them create a unique bond

Emily Bonner, works part-time and cherishes the time she has with her son, Ronnie, to go swimming.

Swimming is the best activity for making pre-school age children happy and creating special bonding moments with their parents, according to a new study.

The research is part of the latest #LoveSwimming campaign and revealed families that swim together at least once a week were more likely to report high levels of happiness.

Worksop mum, Emily Bonner, says swimming with her son is a time where both of them can ‘bond in a different way’

Aware of the benefits for her child, and for building their relationship, Emily wanted to find time to spend in the water with her son as soon as possible.

She said: “I felt that swimming was something that I wanted my child to learn how to do from an early age. It was something that meant the two of us spent some quality time together.

“Our sessions also allow us to bond in a different way while being in the water and in a situation where we have to trust each other and listen to each other more.

“Swimming with my son is a happy and enjoyable experience. The excitement it brings to him fills me with so much joy as his mum.

“I used the swimming lessons as a social time for us both to learn a new skill but also to meet new mums and babies of a similar age.

“We have grown together during the lessons and seen our children grow and develop as well as us as parents.

“Swimming is also something that we enjoy doing as a family and when we go on holiday, it forms a large part of the activities we engage with.”

Swim England chief executive, Jane Nickerson, said: “This new research is the first to explore the benefits of swimming for toddler age children and their parents, and supports what we know already regarding swimming’s invaluable contribution to the health and wellbeing of the nation.”