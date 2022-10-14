Housebuilder helps Harworth school children get home safe thanks to high-vis vests donation

The donation came from Miller Homes which is taking part in the Home Safe campaign.

Miller Homes donated high-vis vests to children local to its Simpson Park development in Harworth, Bassetlaw, as well as Harworth Church of England Primary School, so that, as the morning and afternoon walks get a little darker, the bright yellow bibs will ensure the children are visible to drivers.

Debbie Whittingham, sales director for Miller Homes Yorkshire, said: “Getting to and from school is such an important part of a child’s daily routine and being active while doing it is great for their mental and physical wellbeing.

Chris Carlin, marketing manager Miller Homes Yorkshire, gives high-vis vests to children from Harworth Primary School

"Our Home Safe initiative is designed to help children to be as safe as possible on those journeys, educating them on the importance of being visible to other road users, which will instil good safety habits for years to come.”

According to the most recent Government reports, the national average for children who walk to school is 46 per cent. This is likely to increase this winter, as families look to be healthier and more energy efficient.

In addition to wearing high vis vests when travelling to school, Miller Homes also encourages children and their guardians to familiarise themselves with educational resources on Road Safety, including activities for children around the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents’ Green Cross Code.

These helpful activities include tips on how children can navigate roads safely and outlines five simple steps children should take when crossing a road.

These are find a safe place to cross, stop just before you get to the kerb, look all around for traffic and listen, if traffic is coming, let it pass and when it is safe, go straight across the road, do not run, keep looking and listening while you cross.