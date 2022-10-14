Bellway is delivering 110 new homes at Gateford Quarter, which will comprise a mix of two to four-bedroom properties for sale.

The housebuilder’s application to develop a 42-acre site off Gateford Road was approved by Bassetlaw District Council in April.

A new sales cabin is set to open at the development later this month, with the first selection of homes released onto the market.

A typical Bellway kitchen-diner, with the housebuilder set to launch a new development in Worksop

With construction work now underway on site, the first properties are expected to be completed by spring 2023.

Steve Smith, sales director for Bellway East Midlands, said: “The launch of Gateford Quarter will mark a significant milestone in the creation of this new neighbourhood on the north-western outskirts of Worksop. The development will deliver a range of private and affordable homes to meet the demand for high-quality housing in the town.

“Situated just over a mile from the town centre, Gateford Quarter’s convenient location is one of the reasons we have already received a high number of enquiries from prospective purchasers.

“There has been particular interest from families due to the range of spacious detached properties we are delivering as well as the close proximity of both St John’s Church of England Academy and Gateford Park Primary School.

“With the first homes set to go on sale, we are looking forward to seeing a new community form at the development over the coming months as we welcome the first new residents at Gateford Quarter into their homes.”