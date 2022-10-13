Nottinghamshire festival helped raise more than £16,000 for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance

The donation will help keep its helicopter and Critical Care cars operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Festival organiser, Rosie Cope, said: "The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) is a charity that is inextricably close to the hearts of all our family.

"In 2015 my uncle was involved in an accident and was airlifted by LNAA to Sheffield Northern General Hospital.

This year's Treswell Festival raised more than £16,000 for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance

"While Benson unfortunately died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the accident, we all knew that with the quick action of LNAA he was given every survival chance possible and for that we will be forever indebted.

"The date of the Treswell Festival is a timely reminder to celebrate Benson’s life and to raise money for the LNAA.”