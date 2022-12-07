They are the first of many businesses that will be based at Middletons Yard, a brand new managed office space that has sympathetically regenerated three historic buildings with a blend of old and new architecture - creating an impressive space for businesses of all sizes.

Following an initial five-year term based at West Retford Hall in Retford, the North Notts BID team has relocated to the offices 22 and 23 at Middletons Yard. And, following a successful ‘yes’ vote to secure a second term at ballot in June, the BID has made the decision to move to a different area of the district.

Sally Gillborn, chief executive of North Notts BID, said: “We have had a brilliant five years in our former offices in Retford but felt it was time to relocate to a different town within the district.

From left, Coun James Naish, leader of Bassetlaw District Council, Sally Gillborn, chief executive of North Notts BID, and CounJo White, cabinet member for regeneration

“Having reviewed various options, the new Middletons Yard offices will work perfectly for us. As a business-managed venture, we have found the right sized office for our small team. It is town centre based, fully serviced and enables us to reduce our operating costs, allowing us to commit to more spending that delivers the initiatives that matter to businesses.”

Councillor Jo White, cabinet member for regeneration at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Sally and the rest of the North Notts BID team to Middletons Yard and hope they will be very happy in their new home.

“The council and the BID share the same objectives, to support business growth and success in our district that will improve the local economy, and to create exciting events and initiatives that bring more people into our town centres and surrounding areas. I believe this is the perfect new location for North Notts BID and I look forward to welcoming even more occupants to Middletons Yard in the near future.”

Middletons Yard is operated and managed by Bassetlaw District Council and offers 30 modern office spaces for start-ups, small businesses and growing companies with wrap-around business support.