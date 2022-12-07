Nottinghamshire Council aims to save £75,000 on energy bills with Christmas office closures

Staff based at the buildings will work at alternative buildings, or from home.

With rising energy bills, it’s estimated total savings for the taxpayer could be as much as £75,000.

This mainly covers energy bills, as well as running costs such as cleaning and rubbish collection over a four-week period.

County Hall will be one of the council office buildings closing over Christmas

Council services will still continue as normal, so residents won’t be affected.

Buildings set to close on Tuesday, December 20 and reopen on Tuesday, January 3, include: Chancery Lane, Retford; County Hall, West Bridgford; Lawn View House, Sutton; Meadow House, Mansfield; and both Thoresby House and Welbeck House in Ollerton.

A further two-week closure is planned over Easter 2023.

Corporate buildings will remain open where there is an operational need for staff to have access or where the council has a lease arrangement with partners, including The Piazza in Annesley and Trent Bridge House in West Bridgford.

Coun Keith Girling, council cabinet member for economic development, said: “Most of our corporate offices have low occupancy during Christmas and Easter holiday periods as staff are more likely to take holiday at these times.

“Due to the age and design of many of our buildings they cost as much to keep running for a small number of staff as they do when fully occupied, so these temporary closures are common sense, particularly in light of high energy costs.

“As a council we are committed to reducing our carbon footprint as well as making best use of taxpayers’ money, particularly given current budget pressures.

“Our services will continue as they would do over any holiday period, so these corporate office closures will not affect residents."

Residents who have existing appointments with council staff in December will not be affected by these closures.

Details of how to contact the council during the Christmas break will be published on the council’s website – nottinghamshire.gov.uk and social media channels in the coming weeks.