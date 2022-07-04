On Saturday, June 18, Heather Macdonald, in Airdale, looked out her window after hearing what sounded like thunder – only instead of rain, she found a bus in her garden.

Nottinghamshire Police, EMAS and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue were quickly called to the scene to attend the male driver who luckily escaped with no injuries.

A Johnson Bros coach drove into a property's front garden in Thievesdale.

The incident, which happened just after 10.30pm, caused damage to Heather’s garden which she said looked like a ‘tornado’ had hit it, leaving parts of the bus on the floor, along with destroying a fence and knocking down a neighbour’s brick wall estimated to weigh four-tonnes.

Heather, aged 45, said: “I’m absolutely petrified for my 11-year-old son to play out in the garden now.

“If you follow the tracks, [the driver] was heading to my side of my house.

“My 11-year-old was in the top bedroom in his bed at that time.

The coach left skid marks through the grass and extensive damage to the fence.

“The only thing that stopped it carrying on to my house is their left wheel clipped the curb which sent the bus left.

"If it didn't hit that curb this would be a totally different story.”

The coach, owned by Johnson Bros, a company which also transports school children, was towed away at around 2.30am the following morning.

Heather said she was ‘left in limbo’ for four days before Johnson Bros contacted her to start the process of repairing the damage.

Nottinghamshire Police conducted an investigation into the incident and issued the driver with a ticket.

Inspector Hayley Crawford, District Commander for Bassetlaw, said: “Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a bus in Airdale, Worksop, on June 18, shortly before 10.45pm.

“We worked alongside other emergency services and thankfully no one was injured during the incident.

“Response officers investigating issued a ticket at the roadside to the driver for driving without due care and attention.”

Your Guardian contacted the company to ask for comment on the incident.