Worksop alcoholic was more than three times over the drink-drive limit

Members of the public contacted police when they saw Daniel Hagerty hit the kerb while trying to park his Ford Focus on High Hoe Road, and then staggering around, at 10.15pm, on June 9.

Prosecutor Pardeep Kalyan said a breath test revealed he had 108 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

The court heard he has a previous conviction for drink driving, from August 2019, when he received a 36-month ban.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Treve Lander, mitigating,said Hagerty, aged 34, accepts he has a drink problem and has been going to AA meetings for five years.

"He has had relationship problems," he said. "These two facts have come together.

"He was remanded to prison for six days and began to drink heavily when he was released."

Mr Lander said Hagerty, a self-employed plasterer who is not working at the moment, was travelling to his mother's home after learning that his uncle had died.

Hagerty, of Edinburgh Walk, Worksop, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He received a 12-month community order, with up to 20 days of rehabilitation activity requirements and 80 hours of unpaid work.

He was told that if he is convicted of another offence while he is on the order he can be re-sentenced and this could include going to prison.