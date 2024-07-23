Worksop men's mental health group secures funding to launch new podcast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Worksop-based men's mental health group is looking for a team of volunteers to help with the production of a new podcast.

In Sam’s Name has secured funding to launch the new podcast and is looking to form a "Podcast Production Team."

If you have an interest in podcasting, the team would love your support in editing sound clips and videos.

Thanks to the funding, they are also offering podcast editing training to those interested in being part of this long-term project.

Sam Fisher pictured with Richard McHugh, the chairman of the In Sam's Name group.

Rachel Wood and Richard McHugh, Trustees of In Sam’s Name, expressed their gratitude: "We are so grateful to have been accepted for this funding as we can now expand our services to more people, give individuals a chance to share their stories, and offer free training in podcasting, which is a highly sought-after skill.

"We are looking forward to getting a dedicated team together and hope to officially launch the first episode at an event marking World Mental Health Day. We would also like to express our thanks to BCVS and their Grant Panel for choosing our project for this funding.

"We look forward to this exciting new chapter and the positive impact it will have on our community.”

The mental health support group, In Sam’s Name was formed after the death of 29-year-old Sam Fisher.

Sam was a teacher at Prospect Hill Junior School, in Worksop, and while travelling in Australia, he tragically took his own life.

His untimely death prompted family-friend, Richard McHugh, to set up the support group where men can speak openly about their mental health in a relaxed environment.

Richard runs the group alongside Sam’s dad and other friends and family members of the late teacher.

Every last Sunday of the month, the group offers a monthly walk and talk that caters to men, women, their families, and support networks.

For more information about volunteering opportunities or to learn more about our podcast project, please email [email protected]

To find out more about In Sam’s Name visit https://insamsname.co.uk/