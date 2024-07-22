Clean up operation underway after 'tornado' wreaked havoc at Worksop children's play centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The manager of a Worksop play area damaged after a 'tornado' ripped through it says work is underway to ensure they can welcome families during the school holidays.

Children were playing at Kids Zone in Albion Close, Worksop when the small tornado, known as a "dust devil", removed several glass skylights at 2.45pm on Tuesday.

Some smashed on to the neighbouring car park, but fortunately no one was injured in the freak incident that only impacted Kids Zone and the neighbouring property.

Owner of the centre, Graeme Murray said they were now working around the clock to make the building watertight and carry out a temporary fix so the venue could reopen as quickly as possible.

The building's roof was damaged by the incident. Photo: Kids Zone Worksop

Mr Murray said he hoped the venue could reopen at the start of August if things go to plan.

He added: “The fact no one was hurt was a blessing, it could have been a lot worse.

"When I had a phone call to say what had happened I could hear children crying and screaming in the background so I was just so relieved that no one was injured.

"I have had some nice emails and messages from customers who were there at the time praising the staff for the way in which they dealt with it which has been nice.

"This is our busiest period so for us it is a nightmare, we were just getting back on track after COVID affected the business so it is a blow.”

Mr Murray said work was taking place to get the venue up and running before more permanent building work takes place later in the year.

It is unclear as yet the financial impact the incident will have with repair works and business closure costs to take into consideration.

Mr Murray said: “We’re still trying to assess the full financial implications but we are insured so I’m just keeping my fingers crossed that the insurance company will pay out.”

Other play centres in the region have reached out to offer support in the wake of the incident.

Mr Murray said: “Everyone has been very understanding Sally Roberts from Captain Jack’s in Retford phoned the next day offering support and The Beehive in Ollerton and I know Kidz Hub in Harworth have accommodated a few of the parties we had to cancel at a time when they are not normally open so we really have appreciated all the support.

"Staff at The Association of Indoor Play have also been in touch to see if there is anything they can do in terms of repairing any damaged equipment.”

The freak weather incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon (July 17).

At the time of the incident there was a line of heavy showers moving through which had intensified directly over Worksop, which would have produced some strong up draughts, according to the BBC senior weather presenter Anna Church.

Customers are asked to check the Kids Zone Facebook page for up to date updates about when the venue will be able to reopen.