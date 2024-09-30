Worksop Library to become a palace for the day as fun family event returns this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Worksop Library is turning into a palace this weekend as it hosts its seventh fun palace event, with free drop-in activities designed to encourage people of all ages to engage with arts, science and culture.

Taking place between 10am and 3pm on Saturday, October 5, people of all ages can take part in various activities, including crafting bugs from clay and foraged materials, stone painting, sensory play, science busking and much more.

The Fun Palace event returns to Worksop Library this weekend. Photo: Submitted

Important elements in much of Inspire’s work are at the forefront of this year’s event with many activities encouraging visitors to be mindful of their impact and decisions when it comes to the world around them.

The Harley Gallery will be utilising materials foraged from the nearby Welbeck estate in their session, Veolia will bring its beanbag game aiming to raise awareness of recycling and BCVS will be helping families paint stones to contribute to a display at Willow Community Garden.

Science has always featured in a big way at the fund papace events and this year is no exception.

Several activities will be available, inluding fun science. Photo: Submitted

Nottingham-based charity Ignite will be back with their ever-popular science busking kit full of simple science tricks, UK Atomic Energy Authority and the Women in Engineering Society will both present a variety of fun STEM activities, while the Little Creatives drop-in session will feature Nottinghamshire artist Amy Lee Young, who will be sharing her sensory activities with the smallest fun palace visitors.

During the event, Inspire’s I Am An Artist exhibition will be on display in the library’s gallery and will stay there until November 13.

Additionally, teams from Inspire will be on hand with badger-themed crafts, as well as hosting a quiet zone – perfect for those who may need a little bit of calm during the excitement of the day’s events.

Elsewhere, children will be able to try their hand at coding with fun Code-a-Pillars, which can be programmed to follow a route around the space.

Visitors young and old can take part in a variety of events, including crafts. Photo: Submitted

The badge machine will also be in action on the day, so visitors can create a memento to take away with them.

Peter Gaw, chief executive officer at Inspire said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming visitors to our fun palace at Worksop Library for the seventh year.

"Our libraries are a true hub of the communities they serve, and bringing people of all ages together at events just like this is what our teams do best.

"We urge people to come along and try out the brilliant activities throughout the day, and hope that once again our fun palace encourages community spirit and a love for culture and the arts.”

Further information about the event can be found at inspireculture.org.uk/funpalace