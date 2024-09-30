Worksop author introducing us all to Filby The fostered fire dragon in her new book

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Worksop author has made removing unwanted labels for children who are fostered a central theme in her new book Filby The Fire Dragon.

Nerys Emmett – writes as NC Emmett – has just completed a book signing in Wales where she met several children in foster care.

In the book, Filby is fostered by an amazing dragon-family who help him on his journey towards finding his identity and confidence as a fire-breathing dragon.

As well as being about Filby’s journey, the book is also about the importance of acceptance, kindness, celebrating our unique abilities and what makes us special.

Filby The Fire Dragon is the star of Worksop author Nerys Emmett's new book. Photo: Submitted

And at the heart of that is that Filby is first and foremost a fire dragon who just happens to have been fostered – in the same way that children who are fostered are still children and no different to any other.

Nerys said: “The idea for Filby the Fire Dragon came to me one night after I had put my son to bed.

"I was reflecting on how children in care often dislike being labelled as a ‘foster child’ because, at their core, they are simply children—just like any other child, and yet they are also so much more than that.

"These children have to navigate life’s uncertainties at such an early age.

"I began to imagine how it would feel to be defined by circumstances rather than by who I truly am.

Children who join foster families become part of that family – they aren’t defined by being fostered.

"Whilst it’s a significant part of their life, it doesn’t determine their entire story.

"That’s when I started thinking of Filby as a character—a fire dragon whose defining feature is his ability to breathe fire, along with his unique personality.

"I imagined how frustrating it would be to have people overlook those qualities and define him by where he lives instead.

"Instantly, I could picture Filby as a feisty, cheeky dragon who would refuse to be called a ‘foster dragon,’ because he is, and always will be, a ‘fire dragon.’

"Foster families play such a crucial role in helping children feel like a true part of a family, providing the support they need to be themselves, pursue their dreams, and ultimately thrive and succeed.

"That’s why I also wanted to paint a picture of an amazing foster family where Filby fits right in, embraced and nurtured to grow even stronger in his unique talents.

"Here, being fostered doesn’t define Filby, but enriches his life, creating new opportunities and avenues for him to embrace his true self and become an even greater Fire Dragon!

"Filby finds his roar with the support of his brilliant family and now he’s aiming for the stars.”

"Very much in line with the ethos of the story this book isn’t really about fostering, it is about Filby the Fire Dragon, who just happens to be fostered, like all children in foster care, being fostered is a small part of their story and it is a small part of this story too.”