Retford woman raises funds for animal charity in half marathon for stolen husky
Frankie Steels organised the fundraiser on behalf of Beauty's Legacy, an animal welfare charity working to locate and reunite lost or stolen pets.
Harlow, a three-year-old female husky, was stolen from the DN22 area of Retford in 2021.
Nottinghamshire-based Beauty's Legacy has provided support and assistance to the family in finding Harlow.
Frankie launched the fundraiser to show her gratitude for the charity and to help raise awareness for Harlow.
She completed Nottingham’s Robin Hood half marathon on Sunday, September 29, in two hours and 38 minutes, achieving her personal goal.
Frankie has also raised over £300, surpassing her £200 target.
To view and support her fundraising page, visit: https://gofund.me/e4436870
Frankie, who has recently recovered from an injury, thanked her supporters.
She said: “I couldn't have done it without the support and help from my family and friends, and the amazing Matthew from Blizard Physiotherapy.
“Thank you so much for all the donations.
“It's all going to an amazing charity, Beauty's Legacy, who have helped me beyond words with the journey of Harlow being stolen.”
Frankie and her family were devastated by the theft but remain hopeful that their girl will one day return.
Harlow has distinctive markings and blue eyes.
There is a reward of £8,000 for the dog’s safe return.
Frankie added: “We would do anything to get Harlow home where she belongs.”
If anyone has information on Harlow's whereabouts, please call the charity on 07866 026343.
