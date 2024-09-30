These opening times are available on each area's district council website.
As far as we are aware, as of the publication date (September 30, 2024), these opening times are accurate and applicable.
1. Sutton market
Sutton Market is located at the heart of the town on Portland Square, around the sundial. The market's gazebo stalls can be found there every Monday, with a range of traders present each week. For more information, visit: www.ashfield.gov.uk/community-leisure/markets-town-centres/sutton-market/ Photo: Ashfield District Council
2. Mansfield market
The market will be reduced from five days a week to four from w/c November 4. It will operate from Wednesday to Saturday. The operating hours will be from 9am to 4pm, as normal. Mansfield market place trade includes businesses that supply gifting, clothing, luggage, watches, sweets, plants, and more. More information available at: www.mansfield.gov.uk/mansfieldmarket Photo: Mansfield District Council
3. Indoor market at Idlewells Shopping Centre
There is also an indoor market at Idlewells Shopping Centre, Sutton. You will find various vendors throughout the week, offering beauty products, bags, vegetables, lingerie, and books. The shopping centre is open 8am-6pm, Monday to Saturday, with Sunday hours: 10am-4pm. Photo: Ashfield Chad
4. Hucknall market
Hucknall outdoor market is open from 9am to 4pm as a general market every Friday and Saturday. You'll find it on the pedestrianised area of Hucknall High Street. The contemporary red and white striped market stalls are strategically placed along the High Street to compliment the retail offer from this prime shopping location in the heart of the town. You will find everything from fresh food, clothing, toys, plants and street food. More at: www.ashfield.gov.uk/community-leisure/markets-town-centres/hucknall-market/ Photo: Ashfield District Council
