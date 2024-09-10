Families are invited to take part in a series of free workshops and craft sessions at Worksop Library.

Fun Palace returns to Worksop Library for its 7th year on Saturday October 5 with a variety of drop-in activities and experiences including science experiments, arts and crafts, as well as musical performances.

Fun Palace visitors can drop in at any time between 10am and 3pm to discover a variety of different arts, science, health and heritage activities aimed at anyone of any age.

Worksop Library will join hundreds of Fun Palaces nationally and internationally.

Sessions will include crafting and creating with the Harley Gallery, Oasis Community Centre, From the Heart Charity, Mr Straw's House and Clumber Park National Trust.

Visitors can also get hands on with history-based crafts from Bassetlaw Museum and try out amazing science busking tricks with Ignite.

Children can also enjoy sensory play with Now Church Langold including mini beasts, autumn animals and playdoh hedgehogs.

Performances from Langold Dyscarr School Choir and Dukeries Ukeries Ukulele Group will also take place during the day with a musical finale from The Red Hot Band.

The Fun Palace is a free, nationwide campaign for culture at the heart of community, celebrating the unique skills and passions of local people.

Keep up to date with what's happening on the day by clicking here Organisers are also looking for friendly and enthusiastic volunteers to help with the activities on the day. To find out more here