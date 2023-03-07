Worksop landlord car park access is 'constantly' blocked by parked cars

Marcus Kissane, 31, has been the landlord at The Queen’s Head on Bridge Street, Worksop, for four years however the access for vehicles is on Newcastle Avenue, and despite there being double yellow lines and a disabled bay the entrance is constantly being blocked by cars.

Mr Kissane said: “I've reported it to Nottinghamshire County Council, numerous times, which they told me they were going to get it looked into but they have now decided it’s not their issue, even though I challenged them on as this as its a highway issue, and told me they will not look into it further.

“The council are not taking me seriously and will do nothing about my complaint.

Cars are parked blocking Marcus Kissane's access to his property

"The access is constantly getting blocked by cars.”

Mr Kissane says this issue has been happening since he took over the pub and it is causing him distress and upset as it also impacting his personal life.

He said: “It's making me upset. I've missed several hospital and doctors appointments and it's upset me that Notts County Council are even refusing to look at the situation and trying to pass the book.

"And it's getting me so mad that I'm getting parking tickets myself for being in the bus stop opposite waiting for traffic to pass or sometimes I can be waiting or driving around town, which I shouldn't have to do.

“I'd like something put in place to stop the access being blocked, such as posts either side of my access.”

A highways manager at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “Newcastle Avenue is a road that Enforcement Officers visit frequently, and they often issue Penalty Charge Notices to vehicles parked in contravention. Double yellow lines are present across this access and this means that drivers are not allowed to wait or park there at any time.