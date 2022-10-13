Bellway donated the defibrillator to Worksop Boys and Girls JFC after a request from one of the contractors working on its Gateford Quarter development in the town.

Wayne Hulme, contracts manager for JMG Brickwork, has been overseeing contractors carrying out bricklaying work at the Bellway site off Gateford Road – and he is also the manager of the Under-17 Pitbulls team.

While working on site, a chance encounter with his counterpart at Bellway led Wayne to ask if the housebuilder would be willing to give a donation towards a defibrillator for the team, and he was delighted when the housebuilder say it would pay the whole cost.

Pictured: Gary Sidney, head of construction for Bellway, Wayne Hulme, manager of the U17s Pitbulls, and Andrew Colclough, site manager for Bellway East Midlands with the U17s Pitbulls team.

The portable defibrillator will be kept in Wayne’s kit bag and available during training sessions at Valley Field in Worksop, as well as for the team’s home matches at Outwood Academy Portland, and to away fixtures.

Wayne, who has managed the Pitbulls for 10 years, said: “I have been fortunate enough not to have experienced any medical emergencies requiring a defibrillator in any of the games I have managed to date – but I am aware of how unpredictable these events can be.

“It recently dawned on me that if anything was to happen at one end of the playing fields, it would be incredibly difficult for us or the emergency services to get to the person affected, and by the time they did, it may well be too late.

“I decided to ask if Bellway might be willing to support our team, given their reputation for helping similar causes and the development’s proximity to the club.

“To my surprise, I had an incredibly quick response from Bellway, who told me that they were more than willing to donate a defibrillator and would cover the total cost themselves.

“This donation from Bellway will make a potentially life-saving difference to the team and to all of those who share these pitches. Whether it is one of our players, a spectator, or member of staff, this defibrillator gives us a chance to save a life which might otherwise be lost.

“On behalf of Worksop Boys and Girls JFC, I would like to say a huge thank you to Bellway for agreeing to provide this life-saving equipment, and for supporting a local community football club such as ours.”

Steve Smith, sales director at Bellway East Midlands, said: “When we became aware that Worksop Boys and Girls JFC needed this equipment, we were more than willing to support them and get the defibrillator to the club as soon as possible.

“As a company, we are determined to make sure that the homes we build bring benefits to the whole community, not just to those who live in them.

“One of the most effective ways to do this is to support causes such as local sports clubs, as this has a direct and immediate impact on local people.

