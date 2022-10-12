The local Worksop club had a full line up of boxers, aged from 11 year up to seniors.

The first skills bouts were completed by Oscar Jackson, Zara Nazari, Romanie Wesley and Ava Macefield, who all shone brightly under the bright lights.

In the main bouts in front of a sell-out crowd, stand out performances came from Theo Weaver, the club captain, who won a unanimous decision against Jed Davies from Barnstaple in Weaver's 34th career bout with slick counter punching and controlled aggression.

XBox Academy boxers at their first show last weekend.

Zac slack also made it three wins out of four so far in his amateur career, beating a tough, full of heart opponent Leyland, also from Barnstaple.

Young Romanian Stefan Mochan also gave a fantastic display when getting another winning notch on his gloves by winning a unanimous decision versus Kettering.

Nazari and Rigby from the Xbox line up also looked super sharp in their competitive skills contests, Ash Patterson, along with Lion Nuel and Brandon Cummins on the senior side performed well, unfortunately falling short on the day.

Jodie James made her boxing debut in a skills contest with Maddie Cookson on the bill, both girls looking super sharp.

Advertisement

Bout of the night went to Xbox's Berzins v Barnstable's Tommin with a razor-tight majority decision going to the away fighter with both of them emptying there tanks in the last round

The full to burst crowd were fully entertained by the local boxers in their second decade of putting on boxing shows in the local area and coach Chris Boyle said: “Wow what a show it’s been. I’m super proud of everyone today as they all gave their all.

“I’m so pleased for my club skipper Theo Weaver on his performance today.

“When you become an elite amateur like him every contest is tough.

Advertisement

“So for Theo to box like he did today was another level and I believe we will have another top quality professional boxer in the paid ranks in the next year or so.”