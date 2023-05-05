As the first of its kind in the region, the new partnership sees Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and Unison working together to create a placement pledge, with DBTH committed to ensuring students have a positive and meaningful clinical placement experience while completing their training.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sam Debbage, DBTH director of education, said: “We are thrilled to be leading the way for trusts in our region with this new partnership with Unison to support our placement students.

Sarah Brummitt, UNISON Regional Organiser; Zoe Lintin, DBTH Chief People Officer; Sam Debbage DBTH Director of Education and Research; Karen Jessop, DBTH Chief Nurse.

“Clinical placements are a crucial part of their education programme, and whilst they can be challenging, they are also an incredibly valuable opportunity to learn, grow and apply their knowledge and skills.

“By working together with Unison on our placement pledge, we can ensure we continue to provide students with the support they need to succeed and thrive.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pledge is designed to strengthen the trust’s responsibility to provide safe and quality assured placement settings where students feel confident to apply their knowledge and provide effective care.

During each step of their placement, students will continue to be supported by experienced professionals, including a formal induction process to meet their practice supervisors and protected time for consistent guidance and feedback.