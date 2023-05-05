News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
9 minutes ago Virgin Media customers report outage
3 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
3 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
6 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
7 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop

Worksop hospital bosses partner up with union to support healthcare students

Bosses at Worksop’s Bassetlaw Hospital are now working with trade union Unison to support healthcare students in making the most of their clinical placements.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 5th May 2023, 13:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 13:45 BST

As the first of its kind in the region, the new partnership sees Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and Unison working together to create a placement pledge, with DBTH committed to ensuring students have a positive and meaningful clinical placement experience while completing their training.

Read More
Health drive set to return to help residents 'Move More in May’

Sam Debbage, DBTH director of education, said: “We are thrilled to be leading the way for trusts in our region with this new partnership with Unison to support our placement students.

Sarah Brummitt, UNISON Regional Organiser; Zoe Lintin, DBTH Chief People Officer; Sam Debbage DBTH Director of Education and Research; Karen Jessop, DBTH Chief Nurse.Sarah Brummitt, UNISON Regional Organiser; Zoe Lintin, DBTH Chief People Officer; Sam Debbage DBTH Director of Education and Research; Karen Jessop, DBTH Chief Nurse.
Sarah Brummitt, UNISON Regional Organiser; Zoe Lintin, DBTH Chief People Officer; Sam Debbage DBTH Director of Education and Research; Karen Jessop, DBTH Chief Nurse.
Most Popular

“Clinical placements are a crucial part of their education programme, and whilst they can be challenging, they are also an incredibly valuable opportunity to learn, grow and apply their knowledge and skills.

“By working together with Unison on our placement pledge, we can ensure we continue to provide students with the support they need to succeed and thrive.”

The pledge is designed to strengthen the trust’s responsibility to provide safe and quality assured placement settings where students feel confident to apply their knowledge and provide effective care.

During each step of their placement, students will continue to be supported by experienced professionals, including a formal induction process to meet their practice supervisors and protected time for consistent guidance and feedback.

Alongside the chance to learn and gain proficiency in their specific roles, students completing placements at DBTH will have the opportunity to participate in a range of clinical experiences and training events.

Related topics:UNISONWorksopBassetlaw HospitalDBTHDoncaster