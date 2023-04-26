Health drive set to return to help Worksop and Bassetlaw residents 'Move More in May'

The scheme aims to get residents increasing activity levels and giving their wellbeing a boost.

Move More in May encourages everyone of any age to keep track of how much they move, and then add their data to a grand Bassetlaw total to see how active we are together.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr Eric Kelly, Clinical Director of Bassetlaw Place Based Partnership, said: “It doesn’t matter how you move, just how much you move.

Bassetlaw residents are being urged to get active in May

“Move More in May is all about local people of all abilities and ages being more active, having fun and connecting within their communities.

“Whether you enjoy pottering in the garden, running a marathon or seated exercise, we want you to get involved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Everyone knows the importance of regular exercise and we want to encourage as many people in Bassetlaw to get active. It doesn’t matter what form your exercise takes, just how much and how often.”

Dr Kelly added: “There are a number of events taking place throughout the month and there will be a chance to have a health check and have a go on our smoothie bike.”

To get involved, go to https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/MMIM12023 and sign up. If you’re not online look out for sign-up forms at one of the locations below.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are some fantastic prizes up for grabs, including Fitbits and a healthy hamper.

Businesses and organisations are also urged to pledge their support for Move More in May by signing our special online pledge wall at https://bit.ly/MMIM-Pledge. Bassetlaw businesses understand the importance of health and wellbeing for their employees so it will be good to see lots of local employers signing up to this commitment.

As well as enjoying moving more in whatever way suits you best, residents can also get involved in Move More in May at the following locations, where you will also be able to get a free health check: