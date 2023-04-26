News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets
49 minutes ago MP expelled from Conservative Party
1 hour ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
1 hour ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race
2 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights
2 hours ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer

Health drive set to return to help Worksop and Bassetlaw residents 'Move More in May'

The Move More in May community initiative is coming back to Bassetlaw next month with a range of events around the district.

By Andy Done-Johnson
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:54 BST- 2 min read

The scheme aims to get residents increasing activity levels and giving their wellbeing a boost.

Move More in May encourages everyone of any age to keep track of how much they move, and then add their data to a grand Bassetlaw total to see how active we are together.

Dr Eric Kelly, Clinical Director of Bassetlaw Place Based Partnership, said: “It doesn’t matter how you move, just how much you move.

Bassetlaw residents are being urged to get active in MayBassetlaw residents are being urged to get active in May
Bassetlaw residents are being urged to get active in May
Most Popular

“Move More in May is all about local people of all abilities and ages being more active, having fun and connecting within their communities.

“Whether you enjoy pottering in the garden, running a marathon or seated exercise, we want you to get involved.

“Everyone knows the importance of regular exercise and we want to encourage as many people in Bassetlaw to get active. It doesn’t matter what form your exercise takes, just how much and how often.”

Read More
New lease of life for derelict hall near Worksop with plans for luxury flats

Dr Kelly added: “There are a number of events taking place throughout the month and there will be a chance to have a health check and have a go on our smoothie bike.”

To get involved, go to https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/MMIM12023 and sign up. If you’re not online look out for sign-up forms at one of the locations below.

There are some fantastic prizes up for grabs, including Fitbits and a healthy hamper.

Businesses and organisations are also urged to pledge their support for Move More in May by signing our special online pledge wall at https://bit.ly/MMIM-Pledge. Bassetlaw businesses understand the importance of health and wellbeing for their employees so it will be good to see lots of local employers signing up to this commitment.

As well as enjoying moving more in whatever way suits you best, residents can also get involved in Move More in May at the following locations, where you will also be able to get a free health check:

  • May 2: Bassetlaw Hospital;
  • May 3: Worksop Market;
  • May 4: Harworth and Bircotes Town Hall;
  • May 9: Retford Primary Care Centre;
  • May 11: Harworth and Bircotes Market;
  • May 13: Nottinghamshire Show;
  • May 14: Focus on Young People fun run/walk;
  • May 18: Retford Market;
  • May 30: Langold Country Park.
Related topics:BassetlawWorksop