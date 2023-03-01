Worksop hospital begins search for newly qualified nurses to join the team

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Worksop’s Bassetlaw Hospital – is inviting soon-to-qualify nurses to a series of open days in March.

Three events will take place throughout the next few weeks, with those due to qualify as an adult or paediatric nurse in 2023 invited to attend:

Friday, March 3, 1-5pm – Doncaster Royal Infirmary education centre;

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals NHS Trust is holding a series of open days for soon-to-qualify nurses.

Thursday, March 9, 9.30am-2.30pm – Bassetlaw Hospital hub;

Thursday, March 16, 9am-1pm – DRI education centre.

Potential recruits will have the opportunity to meet with colleagues within the trust, as well as be given information on the organisation’s services, values and preceptorship programme – a period to guide and

support newly qualified nurses to help them make the transition from student to registered nurse.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to talk the organisation’s recruitment and education teams, who will be on hand to answer any questions and promote DBTH.

