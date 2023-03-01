Worksop hospital begins search for newly qualified nurses to join the team
Soon-to-qualify nurses are invited to an open day in Worksop.
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Worksop’s Bassetlaw Hospital – is inviting soon-to-qualify nurses to a series of open days in March.
Three events will take place throughout the next few weeks, with those due to qualify as an adult or paediatric nurse in 2023 invited to attend:
Friday, March 3, 1-5pm – Doncaster Royal Infirmary education centre;
Thursday, March 9, 9.30am-2.30pm – Bassetlaw Hospital hub;
Thursday, March 16, 9am-1pm – DRI education centre.
Potential recruits will have the opportunity to meet with colleagues within the trust, as well as be given information on the organisation’s services, values and preceptorship programme – a period to guide and
support newly qualified nurses to help them make the transition from student to registered nurse.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to talk the organisation’s recruitment and education teams, who will be on hand to answer any questions and promote DBTH.
Karen Jessop, trust chief nurse, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for those interested in starting a career at DBTH to come along and find out what we have to offer. We have a number of vacancies available, and a track-record of developing new talent, so please come along and consider making our trust your employer of choice.”
Email [email protected] to confirm your attendance.