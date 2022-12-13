Bannatyne Health Club, on the Old Manton Wood Colliery Site, Worksop, has partnered with Barnardo’s to help raise funds for its vital services throughout December.

Gym members who donate a minimum of £5 through a JustGiving page will receive a free guest day-pass for a friend as a thank you.

Advertisement

Barnardo’s is the largest children’s charity in the UK, and provided essential support to more than 357,000 children, young people, parents and carers, through its services and partnerships last year.

The team behind Bannatyne Health Club Worksop has partnered with Barnardo's through December.

Jane Wetherill, general manager at the Bannatyne Health Club Worksop said: “This is a fantastic initiative that is enabling our members to support a very worthwhile charity, and get a little something from us in return.

“Members can simply make a donation via the JustGiving page, or we’re happy to support them doing different sponsored challenges in the club to raise money that way. Every £5 will help Barnardo’s make a difference.”

Advertisement

Rebecca Mauger, director of fundraising and marketing for Barnardo’s, said: “We want all children to feel safe and happy at Christmas but, with the sharp rise in food and energy costs this year, many families we support are enduring unprecedented financial strain.

Advertisement

“Our work supports the children and families that need us most. Donations to Barnardo’s help provide essential support and allow children to feel part of Christmas, and we thank the Bannatyne Group for their generous contributions.”

The campaign ends midnight December 24, and guests have until January 31, 2023 to redeem their pass.

Advertisement