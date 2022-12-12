Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice has announced its respite care for children and young people will return from December 19. A phased return of clinical services comes after a recruitment drive by senior management to fill key care roles.

The North Anston-based charity has been providing specialist care and support to children living with life-shortening and life-threatening illnesses in South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and North Lincolnshire since opening in 2008.

Advertisement

The “difficult” decision to temporarily suspend clinical services had to be made in May this year, after the charity was affected by national staff shortages hitting the care sector.

Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice is phasing back its clinical services after a successful recruitment drive. Photo: Dean Atkins

David Wilkin, chair of trustees, said the team are “over the moon" to be able to offer clinical respite care again.

Advertisement

“Respite care can literally be a lifeline to families experiencing continual worry, fear and stress,” Mr Wilkin said. “The decision to suspend it was made with great sadness and after every effort had been made to prevent it.

“We are confident we now have the right team in place to give the best possible respite care and support.

Advertisement

“Initially will be offering families two-night overnight stays at the hospice, or community short breaks at home. We will be expanding this service as soon as possible.

“Our approach to re-opening clinical care is phased to make sure we can safely deliver all services and we hope to resume our expert end-of-life care in the very near future.”

Advertisement

Bluebell Wood has continued to provide non-clinical support throughout the seven months, with craft and sensory activities for families, as well as family and wellbeing support, and bereavement counselling.

Emma Doughty, strategic lead for care, said: “The shortage of experts in paediatric palliative care is reflected nationally and is by no means specific to Bluebell Wood.

Advertisement

“We have been exceptionally fortunate to recruit a number of new nurses, support workers and team leaders to join our hospice team. We still have a small number of vacancies and are looking for more nurses and support workers to join us and enable us to expand our services.”