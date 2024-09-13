Readers of Worksop Guardian have criticised the approved plans by Nottinghamshire Council to introduce a network of new ‘supersite’ household waste centres to replace the county’s smaller tips.

Nottinghamshire Council has approved plans to bring in a network of new ‘supersite’ household waste centres to replace its smaller tips, some of which, the authority says, have cramped layouts which cause long waits and gridlock on nearby roads.

But this had led to fears that sites across the county could be closed.

Newark’s recycling centre is being held up as an example of what other ‘supersites’ could be, with a layout to minimise queuing or congestion on the main road.

Nottinghamshire Council says tips like Retford won't close unless a suitable alternative venue is already in place. Photo: Google

But opposition councillors have raised fears that people could have to travel further, potentially discouraging people from recycling.

Coun Neil Clarke (Con), cabinet member for environment and transport, says he believes people will make a longer journey for a better service.

He said: “It’s a good trade-off.

"If they had to travel an extra five minutes, it’s better than spending 10 or 15 minutes queuing at an inefficient site where you can’t get to the skip you want to.”

He added: “Anything that’s efficient and easy to use, surely residents will welcome it.

“We’re looking at all of the sites through Nottinghamshire to see if there’s something to be improved.

“If we need to open any new sites, we can use this as a good example of how an efficient site will work.”

Guardian readers have responded to the news, with many not wanting to travel further if smaller tips in the area were closed.

In a comment on Facebook, at www.facebook.com/WGUNews, Steven Turner said the same councillors who bring in these ideas will wonder why fly tipping increases.

An “increase in fly-tipping” was a significant concern expressed by readers following the announcement of plans to introduce a network of new 'supersite' household waste centres across the county.

Lynnie Rodgers said: “People will just dump it if they have to travel further.”

Elizabeth Johnson agreed. She said: “No one wants to travel further with the price of fuel.”

In July 2024, Nottinghamshire County Council promised that Worksop and Retford tips would not close without a suitable alternative in place, as reported by your Guardian.

