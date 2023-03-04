Worksop Golf Club captains present fundraising cheque to Weston Park Cancer Charity

At the start of the year, club captain Stuart Fletcher and ladies’ captain Trish Westwood had chosen Weston Park as their charity of the year and set about fundraising by organising competitions, raffles and hosting a charity coffee morning.

Both Stuart and Trish wish to thank everyone who helped them achieve such a fantastic sum for the charity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Worksop Golf Club captains present the cheque to Weston Park Cancer Charity.