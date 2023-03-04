Worksop Golf Club captains present fundraising cheque to Weston Park Cancer Charity
Representatives of Weston Park Cancer Charity attended the Captains’ Finale Night at Worksop Golf Club – and were delighted to receive a cheque for £5,500.
At the start of the year, club captain Stuart Fletcher and ladies’ captain Trish Westwood had chosen Weston Park as their charity of the year and set about fundraising by organising competitions, raffles and hosting a charity coffee morning.
Both Stuart and Trish wish to thank everyone who helped them achieve such a fantastic sum for the charity.
Club members, friends and family came together to celebrate the end of a successful year for both captains at the annual Captains' Finale Night, hosted at the newly refurbished clubhouse on Windmill Lane.