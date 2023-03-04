Police appeal as exotic birds dumped near Worksop
Abandoned exotic birds have been found by police officers near Worksop
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
19 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Mar 2023, 8:35pm
A java sparrow, which is native to Bali and a young diamond dove, native to Australia, have been found in the Clowne area.
Officers from Derbyshire Police’s rural crime team believe the birds had been dumped, as the young dove could not fly, so would not be able to escape from an aviary.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rural crime officers urged anyone aware of someone releasing non-native birds around Clowne to contact the team and ask for PC Emerson Buckingham.