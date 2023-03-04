A java sparrow, which is native to Bali and a young diamond dove, native to Australia, have been found in the Clowne area.

Officers from Derbyshire Police’s rural crime team believe the birds had been dumped, as the young dove could not fly, so would not be able to escape from an aviary.

Rural crime officers urged anyone aware of someone releasing non-native birds around Clowne to contact the team and ask for PC Emerson Buckingham.