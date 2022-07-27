Worksop funeral team take part in charity golf day

The event, which funeral arrangers Monique Fores and Kim Warnes have been participating in since 2019, raised over £2,500 for the charity supporting children and young people through their grieving process following the loss of a family member or loved one.

Colleagues at the Worksop funeral home supported the event, which took place at Newark Golf Club, by providing refreshments and organising competitions on the day of the competition, getting local residents involved in fun activities while raising money for an important cause.

In addition to support on the day, the Worksop team also entered three bearers and funeral directors who participated in the day’s activities and also donated a selection of prizes, including six bottles of wine, prosecco and whiskey from the Co-op product range, as well as golf wear.

Staff taking part in the event

Monique said: “As part of our ongoing efforts to support the local community through their time of bereavement, my colleague Kim and I have made a point to dedicate our time every year to the Children’s Bereavement Centre’s charity day out.

"This is a charity we have a very close working relationship with and feel passionate about, so being able to do what little we can to raise funds for this fantastic cause is really important to us.