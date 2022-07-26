Taking place on August 27 near the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre the event will be hosted and headlined by local soul and R&B star Rob Green and the line-up will include 15 acts - all hailing from Nottinghamshire - featuring everything from indie music to Indian classical afro-pop and acoustic sets.

Rob, who also hosts his own show on BBC Radio Nottingham said: “Every show I ever do I always make a point of letting people know I’m from Nottinghamshire.

“I’m so proud to be from such a creative county.

Rob Green will be headlining and hosting the music at the festival

“Spending an entire day celebrating the people who make it such a artistically rich place to live, hosting the stage and headlining the festival is such an honour.

“I just know is going to be so inspiring for us all.

“It’s going to be so exciting to be able to get together and celebrate our community in all its diversity and creative richness – I am buzzing.”

The council is also working with the Inspire Culture Learning and Libraries' Youth Arts team to help bring the incredible musical line-up to the stage.

Inspire Youth Arts has worked with a number of the these artists as part of their record label eNGine Room, and on other projects, mentoring them with song writing, music production and recording, performance opportunities and promotional activities, to help them develop as professional artists within the industry.

The free event will have plenty of family-friendly activities including Robin Hood and Maid Marian and their band of outlaws who’ll do battle against the Sheriff of Nottingham in an exhilarating two-part combat show ‘Lionheart’.

There’ll also be a chance to experience their medieval camp and try out axe throwing, crossbow shooting and catapulting, courtesy of the Sherwood Outlaws in partnership with the team from Notts Outdoors, the council’s outdoor and environmental education service.

Festival-goers will be greeted by two magnificent horses, Eclipse and Galahad.

There’ll also be pony rides available, all courtesy of the Sherwood Outlaws.

Football lovers will have chance to have a selfie with the European Cup, which newly- promoted Nottingham Forest famously lifted twice in 1979 and 1980.

Members of the Nottingham Forest Community Trust will also be on hand to talk about their work.

Robin Hood will also come to life at the event – as part of the world-first 5G Connected Forest research which is led by the council, working with academic researchers and local businesses to boost tourism and the environment.

Visitors will get a chance to try out one of the world’s first interactive holographic movies, starring the legend himself, using multi-media headsets.

Other festival highlights will include replica ice age artefacts from Creswell Crags and displays from the National Civil War Centre to showcase the many aspects of the county’s history.

The project also includes the UK’s first forest-protecting robot dog, Gizmo, who will also be on display.

Coun Ben Bradley MP (Con), council leader, said: “We are very proud to be holding the first-ever Nottinghamshire Day Festival to showcase some of the best things about our county.

“This includes great music, fascinating history, world-famous legends, top sport teams and a reputation for being pioneers in technology and science.

“Everyone is welcome and will be great way to kick-start the bank holiday weekend.

“Last year #NottsDay trended across social media and we promised 2022’s celebrations would be bigger and better and form part of a milestone year of feel-good events.”

The festival is free to attend and for those travelling via car, parking will be £10 per vehicle, per day in line with all events at this venue between August 27 and 29.

For the full line up and more details, click here.

Stagecoach will run services to Sherwood Forest on the Sherwood Arrow route.

An all-day, gold group day rider costs £20 for five people on any Stagecoach service in the Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire South and West Yorkshire area.