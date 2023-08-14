Three of the district’s senior teams – Worksop Town FC, Retford United FC and Retford FC Women – all achieved one of the hardest tasks in football by winning their respective league titles for the 2022/23 season.

As a result, at the June 2023 meeting of full Council, councillors resolved to support a motion that proposed a ‘civic celebratory event’ to acknowledge their success, and ‘thank them for successfully representing Bassetlaw’. Members had also previously resolve to honour Liam Palmer for his contribution to the success of Sheffield Wednesday Football Club and his work in the Bassetlaw Community.

The clubs were recognised at an Extraordinary Meeting of Council on 31st July 2023.

Worksop Town Football Club not only lifted the Northern Premier League East Division Trophy, but they also broke records along the way. They were crowned title champions in March and then broke a 50-year-old league record of going 37 games unbeaten, including a new club record of 19 games unbeaten at home this season.

Keith Ilett, Life President at Worksop Town FC said: “It’s fantastic to be recognised in this way and the team’s success is a reflection of the club as a whole. We are proud to be a big part of the Worksop community with 35 teams ranging from age six through to the first team. This is a great achievement for the club and for Bassetlaw.”

Retford United had an equally impressive season, losing just one game, including a 100% winning streak away from home, as they won the Central Midlands Alliance Premier North title.

Ryan Hindley, Manager of Retford United said: “Last season was a culmination of everyone’s hard work at the football club. We had strong foundations but all pulled together to make it better on and off the field. I’m very proud of what our football club achieved and I hope it continues for many years.”

Retford FC Women, inspired by the Lionesses Euros success, won the Nottinghamshire Girls and Ladies League, sealing promotion to East Midlands Counties League Division One.

Stuart Goodall, Manager of Retford FC Ladies said: "We are delighted with this recognition from Bassetlaw District Council, celebrating women's football and its potential to spark some inspiration for girls in the area to take up the sport.”

Finally, Liam Palmer is Sheffield Wednesday’s longest serving player and played a key part in the club’s promotion back to the Championship. He is also plays an active part in the community, setting up the Palmer School of Excellence to give more children access to football, raising money for local charities and individuals, as well as helping out at local events. It is clear to see that Liam has never forgotten his roots and he is an inspiration to the next generation of footballing stars.

Liam said: “It’s great to see teams in both Worksop and Retford doing well and I wish them all the best for the upcoming campaigns.