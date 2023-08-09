Worksop Town boss Craig Parry says his promoted side are ready for their Step Three return

The Tigers prepare for their first campaign at Step Three in over 10 years as they look to continue their 35-game unbeaten streak in the NPL.

And Parry believes it is a difficult start for his side.

“It probably doesn’t get any tougher, does it?” he said. “Away at a well-established side at this level and they are an exceptional team.

Manager Craig Parry - Tigers are ready to go. Photo by Lewis Pickersgill.

“We were at their friendly against Stocksbridge last week watching them and they are a good outfit, and it will be a very tough place to go but what game isn’t at this level?

“It’s going to be an unbelievable jump up, but we have to grab it by the scruff of the neck and give it a good go and that’s what we will do.

“It’ll be a really proud moment to lead the club out at that level again in what will be an unbelievable attendance.

“I am sure that I will be nervous and have goosebumps and it is what it is – that’s football and that’s the excitement and enjoyment that we get.

“I am proud every single day when I step into this club and I am so proud every single day to manage Worksop Town and I am even more proud that the fans are going to get some really good experiences this year.

“Hopefully they will be on a successful journey with us and try and be part of it and I am so happy we are back at this level and the excitement is there for them.

“Ever since I have been here, they have been the 12th man, so I want them to enjoy it and I hope they get behind the lads once again.”

The Tigers won all but two of their 10 friendlies this summer.

Parry feels that his side are ready to begin the season.

“I believe we have had a good pre-season and I think we have got everything out of it that we needed,” he said.

“I have just said to the lads in there that it is an excitement now and I felt that coming to the game today and I think we’re ready.