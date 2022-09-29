Worksop firefighter hits the heights in Africa - raising thousands for charity

The team reached the top of Mount Toubkal, in the Toubkal Atlas mountains in Morocco, in their bid to raise funds for The Fire Fighters Charity, which supports the fire services community.

The sextet, which included 32-year-old Dannielle Bailey, a firefighter based at Worksop Fire Station, flew from Heathrow to Marrakesh for the challenge.

Day one saw a seven-hour uphill trek from the village of Imlil to a camp at the the base of Mount Toubkal.

From left, Mary Amos, Kit Swales, Nicola Hawes, Charlotte Weatherall-Smith, Dannielle Bailey and Lauree Fearon-Hunt at the summit.

The second day saw the team up at 4am for the slow ascent – allowing for altitude acclimatisation – to the summit, some 4,167 metres up.

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “It was an incredible experience for the team and a relief to have achieved the challenge they’d been working towards and preparing for over the past six months.

“It took the rest of the morning to make their way back to base camp due to the steepness and shale, which meant sections were difficult, but luckily the team made it back in one piece – tired but in good spirits.”

Day three saw the descent back to Imlil and an afternoon exploring Marrakesh, before the flight back the next day.

From left, Lauree Fearon-Hunt, Kit Swales, Charlotte Weatherall-Smith, Nicola Hawes, Mary Amos, and Dannielle Bailey at the airport.

Firefighter Mary Amos, aged 29, who is based at Arnold Fire Station, was one of the climbers.

She said: “The highlight for me was the summit day, starting off in the dark with the stars above you and then the buzz of excitement among the team on reaching the summit, especially after such a tough and steep ascent, it was so rewarding.

“The views were incredible and it was such a brilliant experience to share together.”

“A massive thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged us to take on this challenge. Not only have we met our fundraising target, but we surpassed it, raising more than £12,000 for The Fire Fighters Charity.”

Completing the team were 34-year-old Charlotte Weatherall-Smith, a watch manager at joint headquarters, and firefighters Lauree Fearon Hunt, 33, from London Road Fire Station, 42-year-old Nicola Hawes, from Stockhill station, and Kit Swales, 24, from West Bridgford station.