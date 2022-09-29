The team behind Student Voice at Outwood Post 16 have hosted a networking event for sixth formers to learn what is on offer in the voluntary sector in their community.

What began as a coffee morning to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support and a single stand with Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service (BCVS) soon escalated into one of the biggest networking events the centre has seen.

Carol Brumpton, LRC manager and chair of Student Voice, said: “We are trying to build a positive relationship with the Worksop community.

“We wanted to showcase what the community has to offer to our young people in volunteering, and also to support them to create professional relationships, particularly after Covid.”

Some of the organisations at the event included Dukeries Memory Group, Centre Place with Talk Zone and LGBT+ services, Bassetlaw Action Centre, Hope Community Service, Aurora Wellbeing, and Bassetlaw Hospice. Students also had the opportunity to talk to Bassetlaw MP, Brendan Clarke-Smith.

Annie Parry, volunteer coordinator at BCVS, helped to round up as many voluntary and community groups as possible for the day, and said the event was a ‘great way’ to encourage more young people to get involved in volunteering.

She said: “I’m very passionate that what you get out of volunteering is far more than what you put into it - whether it’s new friendships, skills, experience or even employment opportunities.

“The event has highlighted the need for people to get involved in their community, as well as the benefits in doing so.”

She added: “There are only a few members of staff that do events like this for their organisations, but we are only a small part of an amazing team, and it’s that whole team effort that enables us to do what we do.”

Janette Shea, head of Outwood Post 16 Centre, said she was pleased with the successful turnout of the event, and hoped it showed students how ‘beneficial it is to give back to the community’.

Many students registered their interest in volunteering for the organisations.