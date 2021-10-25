Dukeries Memory Group is a support group where people living with dementia and other memory loss conditions, and their carers, can meet up in a friendly, non-judgemental and welcoming environment, where having fun and gaining emotional support is paramount.

The new group coincides with the service celebrating their second anniversary providing support at the Civic Centre, Carlton-in-Lindrick and Hallcroft Community Centre, Retford.

On Friday, October 15, the group opened their new Worksop group, called Dukeries Memory Group – Friday Club, at Kilton Forest Golf Club in partnership with BPL Community Heath and the full support from Angela Gardner, Dementia Advisor for Bassetlaw Community Voluntary Services and the Bassetlaw Clinical Commissioning Group.

Dukeries Memory Group founders, Gail Tranter and John Ragsdale, pictured with volunteers and Angela Dainty from BPL, and Angela Gardener from BCVS.

Friday Club will be running once a month for a total of 30 vulnerable people. This number will be reviewed at the end of the year where sessions will also double to run on every second and fourth Friday of the month.

The Friday Club is a three-hour group session with refreshments and a light meal, as well as crafts, quizzes and games to help stimulate the minds of the members.

It will also involve an hour-long session of ‘Singing for the Soul’ with a professional vocalist familiar with entertaining people living with dementia.

Carers will also be given their own vital caregiver support as part of the new group, which will allow them to step away and chat amongst themselves during the meeting.

Gail Tranter, the group coordinator, said: “Peer support between carers is invaluable. Everybody is on the journey of dementia at different stages, people present in different ways, and it helps the carers share experiences and reduce isolation.

“Often there’s not enough support for those living with dementia for their caregiver to go out and get support for themselves, so we provide this safe area for all this to happen.

“We aim to reduce the stigma of dementia in the community and encourage the social engagement of people living with dementia and memory loss, through our regular meetings.

“We empower our members to feel confident, respected and included so they can contribute and participate in different stimulating activities meaningful to them.”

Dukeries Memory Group has a total of 10 unpaid dedicated volunteers running the sessions, each of them with first-hand experience of loved ones with dementia to best support their members.