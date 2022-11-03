Alexander Calder Financial, have partnered with Yorkshire based accountancy firm, Brearley & Co.

Alexander Calder Financial, which was founded in 2001 and based in Worksop, offers a full range of services to its long-standing client base, and has enjoyed consistent growth over the years including the acquisition of three other businesses.

And with a large team, and a wealth of experience, Alexander Calder is delighted to be part of this exciting strategy.

Nigel Ruff, executive director, and Gregg Bartram, managing director of Alexander Calder Financial and Mark Smallman, managing director and Partner, Alan Cotton, at Brearley & Co Accountants.

Nigel Ruff, executive director at Alexander Calder, said: “After speaking at length to the team at Brearley & Co, the synergies between our two great businesses became clear.

"We both place the client front and centre in all that we do, and the services that both of us can provide will be a great advantage to our collective clients in the future.”

Brearley & Co have been established for over three decades with offices in Swinton, Mexborough, Dinnington and Barnsley.

This partnership allows the clients of both firms to benefit from the experience and expertise of each other. Delivering individualised financial services and accountancy solutions will benefit everyone that needs them.

Mark Smallman, managing director at Brearley & Co, said: “The partnership with Alexander Calder provides our clients with another value-added service.