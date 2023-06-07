Worksop event celebrates work of volunteers in Bassetlaw and connects new recruits with organisations

This was followed by a volunteer awards ceremony to recognise and thank some of the most dedicated and inspirational volunteers in Bassetlaw.

The volunteer recruitment event, which took place on Tuesday, June 6, at Worksop Town Hall, was attended by over 100 people, all interested in finding out more about volunteering with one of the 27 local charities in attendance.

One of the charities attending on the day, was Centre Place, who like a lot of local charities, have seen a spike in demand for services over the past few years.

The award winners at the event

Service manager Georgia Crossland said: “We are extremely grateful to all our volunteers who have supported our organisation over the past 26 years and look forward to welcoming new volunteers who share their valuable skills and knowledge with us. I also want to say a huge thank you to BCVS for organising this event and bringing everyone together, shining a light on our brilliant volunteers across Bassetlaw.”

The Bassetlaw Volunteer Awards Event followed the recruitment fair, to honour and thank exceptional local volunteers. 77 nominations were received in total by members of the public, with an independent panel of judges tasked with choosing the 8 winners.

Stephen Brown, Head of Corporate Services, Bassetlaw District Council, one of the judges, who presented the Bassetlaw Cost of Living Award said: “Bassetlaw District Council is delighted to be able to support such an important event arranged by the BCVS.

"Volunteers play such a vital part in our local community supporting so many important services and activities for local people. Much of this work goes on with little appreciation so we are honoured to say thank you to those nominated for these awards - you are all winners”

Richard McHugh, In Sam’s Name, one of the winners of Volunteer of the Year said: “I am absolutely speechless to have won the Volunteer of the Year award. And for Stewart Fisher (Sam’s Dad) to have also won the Health and Wellbeing Volunteer of the Year. All the hard work and positive impact on the community has been recognised for the work we do - In Sam's name”

In addition to the 8 standard categories, there was an additional “Lifetime Achievement Award” presented to Fran Walker.

Fran has been a stalwart volunteer in Bassetlaw for over fifty years. She is the current Chair of Trustees at BCVS and has been a trustee since BCVS was first established fifty years ago.

Fran was delighted to receive the award and remains a shining example of lifelong volunteering who is an inspiration to all and who’s passion in life has always been to help others.

Fran has also volunteered her time and expertise to a number of other charities in Bassetlaw including Focus on Young People in Bassetlaw, The Gatehouse Trust, and Manton Community Sports and Leisure, which is now the home of Bassetlaw Food Bank, another charity that is close to Fran’s heart.

The winners on the day were:

Richard McHugh, In Sam’s Name, Volunteer of The Year; Stewart Fisher, In Sam’s Name, Health and Wellbeing Volunteer of the Year; Jane Brettle , Kingston Park Academy Food Hub, Cost of Living Volunteer of the Year; Claire Smith, From The Heart Charity, Fundraising Volunteer of the Year; Stephanie Brierley, From The Heart Charity, Volunteer of the Year; Denise Tomlinson, Bassetlaw Food Bank, Cost of Living Volunteer of the Year; Heather Moxon, Bassetlaw Museum, Heritage Volunteer of the Year; Gemma Jackson, Rhubarb Farm, Oasis and Willow Garden, Supportive Volunteer of the Year; Nat Henderson, Centre Place, Young Volunteer of the Year; Miroslaw Lipiec, Polonia Worksop, Supportive Volunteer of the Year; Eddie Croot, Carlton-in-Lindrick Boys Brigade & Girls Association, Supportive Volunteer of the Year and Peter Thomas, Ordsall Churchyard Group, Outdoor Volunteer of the Year.

The award winners each won their categories for their dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment to giving up their time to make Bassetlaw a better place. Without volunteers like them, the organsations they support would not be able to do the work that they do.

More volunteers are always needed, and there is a variety of different roles that you can get involved with.