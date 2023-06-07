News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome
Boy, 14, dies at school following ‘isolated incident’
Wegovy: What is the weight loss jab which GPs will offer on NHS
Tributes to motorcycle rider who died in crash at Isle of Man TT
Love Island bombshell stirs up trouble as he splits first couple

Notts Fire Service monitoring 23 ‘high risk’ buildings following Grenfell Tower disaster

Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service has identified 23 ‘high-risk’ buildings on its patch following the Grenfell Tower disaster.
By Anna Whittaker
Published 7th Jun 2023, 08:15 BST- 2 min read

A fire occurred at Grenfell Tower in London in June 2017 which killed 72 people and destroyed the 24-storey block of 129 residential flats.

A public inquiry to investigate the disaster and if any lessons could be learnt later made a series of recommendations for fire services, with NFRS completing all 47 by December 2021.

Now, at a community safety committee meeting, councillors will be updated on the progress of the Grenfell Tower action plan in Nottinghamshire.

A sign with 'Grenfell Forever In Our Hearts' is displayed on the top of Grenfell Tower.A sign with 'Grenfell Forever In Our Hearts' is displayed on the top of Grenfell Tower.
A sign with 'Grenfell Forever In Our Hearts' is displayed on the top of Grenfell Tower.
Most Popular

Papers published ahead of the meeting explain community events have been carried out at the 23 high-risk buildings to reassure residents and educate them on evacuation strategies.

Papers stated: “NFRS has assessed 23, high-risk, tall buildings. These buildings are classified ‘high-risk’ due to factors such as external flammable cladding, poor compartmentation, fire safety defects, or complexity of layout.”

The service has also carried out dedicated training, with five “tall building exercises” carried out in the last year, as well as using a Grenfell Infrastructure grant of more than £100,000 to purchase specialist equipment.

They said: “New specialist equipment has been purchased to provide and support effective rescues and safe evacuation of people through smoke-filled environments, including smoke hoods, smoke curtains, dividing breaches, short lengths, additional radios, and loud hailers. The smoke hoods have already been used operationally and have supported the safe rescue of trapped persons.”

Read More
Tea franchise launches this weekend promising Mansfield shoppers a 'sweet' treat

Firefighters are also starting a programme of ‘dry riser’ testing on the 23 buildings – a dry riser is a network of pipes running up inside tall buildings to enable firefighters to pump water to areas within the building when tackling fires high up.

“This is to ensure firefighters are familiarised with delivering water within tall buildings and to also check for defects”, the documents stated.

The papers said: “No-notice exercises have been carried out and will continue over the next six months.

“These are designed to test the service’s capability to co-ordinate the evacuation of large number of people, from different communities and with different accessibility and evacuation needs.”

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services has confirmed addressing the Grenfell Tower Inquiry recommendations will be an area of focus for the next inspection of the service.

Related topics:Grenfell TowerLondonNottinghamshire