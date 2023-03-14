News you can trust since 1895
Worksop dog owners scoop top honours at Crufts 2023 and celebrates 100th win

A Worksop dog owner is celebrating after securing a pair of top prizes at Crufts.

By Kate Mason
Published 14th Mar 2023, 14:55 GMT- 2 min read

Michaella Dunhill-Hall, from Clumber Park, Worksop won best male with 15-month-old Shiba Inu Yang as his sister Ying took best female.

The 23-year-old trainer clinched the Fantasa Team Vormund kennel – owned by her and her mum Liz – their 100th champion on the biggest dog showing stage of all.

She said: “He is the 100th champion from our kennel across all our breeds, today on the day Ying and Yang both won, which is really freaky.

Michaella Dunhill-Hall and Liz Dunhill from Clumber Park, with Yang, a Japanese Shiba Inu, which was the Best of Breed winner today (Sunday 12.03.23), the last day of Crufts 2023, at the NEC Birmingham. Crufts 2023 is taking place between the 9th and the 12th March 2023, at the NEC, Birmingham.
“He's a super dog. He's the grandson of my top dog that won at Crufts twice.

“His father is from Russia and his mother we bred, and he is half Japanese, so he has quite an international pedigree.

“This is a really good achievement for me, I would love to win a group in my life, Shiba Inus always do really well at Crufts.

“I have placed almost every time I’ve been in, so it is a lucky show.

“Yang is still really young, so I hope that he can come back in a couple of years' time and do a bit better in the utility group, but I was really pleased with that because that was a super group.”

Dunhill-Hall caught the dog showing bug early, following in her mum’s footsteps and continuing her success.

She added: “I was born into dog showing, my mother’s been showing dogs for 45 years and breeding dogs. I was born into it and I didn’t really have a choice, but it is a good job I like it!

“It is fantastic to show at Crufts, it is a brilliant show, I look forward to this show every year. I go to shows all around the world and this is the best show in my opinion.”

Crufts 2023 took place between March 9 and 12 2023 and the prestigious Best In Show award was given to Orca the Lagotto Romagnolo, the first of its breed ever to win the show's top honour.

Blondie the English sheepdog was named reserve behind Orca.

