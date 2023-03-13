Worksop dog owners celebrate Best of Breed honours at Crufts 2023
Three Worksop women and their four-legged friends are celebrating their success at this year’s Crufts.
Annette Davis-Green, from Worksop, with Michael, a Large Munsterlander, was the Best of Breed winner at Crufts 2023.
Meanwhile, Ruth Gee, also from Worksop, with Boozy, a Norfolk Terrier, which also was the Best of Breed winner at Crufts 2023, at the NEC Birmingham.
Advertisement
Advertisement
And additionally, Alanna Blaneyn, from Worksop, with Jess, a Greenland Dog, was also a Best of Breed winner.
Organised by The Kennel Club, Crufts is the greatest dog event in the world and celebrates every aspect of the role that dogs play in our lives.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Crufts 2023 took place between March 9 and 12 2023 and the prestigious Best In Show award was given to Orca the Lagotto Romagnolo, the first of its breed ever to win the show's top honour.
Blondie the English sheepdog was named reserve behind Orca.
Other winners included Jake the standard poodle and Dublin the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.
Advertisement
Advertisement