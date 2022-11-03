Mydentist, on Doncaster Road, Langold, has been described by the Care Quality Commission health watchdog as a “visibly clean and well-maintained” clinic, where staff feel supported and patients are treated with “dignity and respect”.

While CQC does not rate dental surgeries, it did say there was no action required after establishing the surgery was providing safe, effective, and well-led care for patients.

In the newly published report, the CQC said: “We saw the practice was visibly clean and there was an effective cleaning schedule to ensure the practice was kept clean.

“Staff stated they felt respected, supported and valued. They were proud to work in the practice.

“Staff knew how to respond to a medical emergency and had completed training in emergency resuscitation and basic life support every year. Some staff members were also trained in workplace first aid.

“There was strong leadership and emphasis on continually striving to improve.

“Staff gathered feedback from patients, the public and external partners and a demonstrated commitment to acting on feedback.”

The reported suggested two areas for improvement – that clinicians carry out patient assessments and ensure they are in compliance with current legislation and to ensure audits of radiography are undertaken in line with current guidance.

A Mydentist spokesman said: “We are delighted the CQC has recognised all the work staff at Mydentist Langold are doing to provide a safe, well-led and effective practice for patients.

“We would like to thank our colleagues at the practice for their continued hard work and dedication.”

