Worksop community centre and church scoops national award for supporting people through Covid pandemic

The Oasis Centre, in Kilton, has won the best UK local project category at the Social Prescribing Awards 2021.

It won the award for its 30 lifeline projects that gives therapeutic, social and educational care and support to many people in Bassetlaw.

The judges were impressed with the way the charity had turned the projects around in this last 12 months to support people in different ways through Operation Oasis, which has raised more than £120,000 and given many thousands of food parcels and other gifts to people across Bassetlaw.

Pictured from left are Steve Williams, church pastor and centre manager, and volunteer gardener Mark Evans

It is the second consecutive awards ceremony that the centre has scooped the prize, which has amazed the charity’s leaders.

Pastor Steve Williams, manager of the centre and projects, said: “We are absolutely amazed at winning this award for the second time and it is credit to all the workers and volunteers who work in these great projects that we have won it for a second time.

"Everyone works so hard at these projects and they also help to keep the Oasis Community Gardens in such a great condition for all the community to enjoy.”

Pictured from left are volunteer gardener Mark Evans and church pastor and centre manager Steve Williams

Congratulating the winners, the Social Prescribing Network’s co-chair, Dr Marie Polley said: ‘In a year like no other, it feels very special to be able to recognise the outstanding work going on in social prescribing.

"Many have gone above and beyond in very difficult circumstances.’

Co-chair Dr Michael Dixon added: ‘Many entries described the way projects have found creative ways to continue their reach to people who are even more isolated or lonely or anxious as a result of the pandemic.

"The social prescribing community has risen to the challenge in a remarkable way.’

Oasis Community Centre and Church has won the best local UK social prescribing project at the Social Prescribing UK awards

To find out what support is available and the projects and events that Oasis Community Church, Centre and Gardens has planned for the coming months please contact Steve on 07795 194957 or visit www.oasiscommunitycentre.org and its Facebook pages.